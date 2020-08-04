Eddie Hicklin

Eddie J. Hicklin, 71, of 107 West Moreland St. Spartanburg, entered into eternal rest on, August 2, 2020.
A native of Spartanburg, he was the husband of Mrs. Betty Hicklin and son of the late Floyd Jefferies and Annie Salters.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are: one daughter, Betsy Tyler of Charlotte, N.C.; four sons, Marvin Hicklin, Eddie B. Hicklin, Anthony Hicklin and Victor Rice, all of Spartanburg, S.C.; seven sisters, Annie Ferguson, Evelyn Martin, Tervena Hollis, Lugenia Gilliam and Lucille Davis all of Spartanburg, S.C., Judy Moody of Virginia and Thelma Mills of Atlanta, GA; two brothers, Roy Lee Martin and Richard Martin of Spartanburg, S.C.; nineteen grandchildren, and, a host of other family and friends.
The family is at the home.
CALLAHAM-HICKS FUNERAL HOMEWWW.CallahamHicks.com