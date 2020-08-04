Eddie Hicklin

Eddie J. Hicklin, 71, of 107 West Moreland St. Spartanburg, entered into eternal rest on, August 2, 2020.A native of Spartanburg, he was the husband of Mrs. Betty Hicklin and son of the late Floyd Jefferies and Annie Salters.Left to cherish fond and loving memories are: one daughter, Betsy Tyler of Charlotte, N.C.; four sons, Marvin Hicklin, Eddie B. Hicklin, Anthony Hicklin and Victor Rice, all of Spartanburg, S.C.; seven sisters, Annie Ferguson, Evelyn Martin, Tervena Hollis, Lugenia Gilliam and Lucille Davis all of Spartanburg, S.C., Judy Moody of Virginia and Thelma Mills of Atlanta, GA; two brothers, Roy Lee Martin and Richard Martin of Spartanburg, S.C.; nineteen grandchildren, and, a host of other family and friends.The family is at the home.CALLAHAM-HICKS FUNERAL HOME