Eddie Hicklin
Eddie J. Hicklin, 71, of 107 West Moreland St. Spartanburg, entered into eternal rest on, August 2, 2020.
A native of Spartanburg, he was the husband of Mrs. Betty Hicklin and son of the late Floyd Jefferies and Annie Salters.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are: one daughter, Betsy Tyler of Charlotte, N.C.; four sons, Marvin Hicklin, Eddie B. Hicklin, Anthony Hicklin and Victor Rice, all of Spartanburg, S.C.; seven sisters, Annie Ferguson, Evelyn Martin, Tervena Hollis, Lugenia Gilliam and Lucille Davis all of Spartanburg, S.C., Judy Moody of Virginia and Thelma Mills of Atlanta, GA; two brothers, Roy Lee Martin and Richard Martin of Spartanburg, S.C.; nineteen grandchildren, and, a host of other family and friends.
The family is at the home.
CALLAHAM-HICKS FUNERAL HOME
WWW.CallahamHicks.com

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Callaham-Hicks Funeral Home
228 N DEAN ST
Spartanburg, SC 29302
(864)582-2588
