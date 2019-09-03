Home

POWERED BY

Services
Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Eddie Lanford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eddie Lanford


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eddie Lanford Obituary
DRAYTON, SC- After a brief illness, Eddie Lanford, 64, went to his Heavenly home on Friday, August 30, 2019.
Born March 2, 1955 in Spartanburg, SC, he was a son of the late Margaret O'Shields Lanford and Harold Edward Lanford, Sr. Harold was a member of Drayton Baptist Church and was employed with Phillips Fibers (Amaco). Known as "The Mayor of Drayton", Eddie was an avid NASCAR fan and a drag racing enthusiast.
He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Dianne Cothran Lanford; his son, Todd Murray of Boiling Springs, SC; his granddaughter, Rebecca Murray of Boiling Springs, SC; his sister, Nancy Lanford of Spartanburg; an was loved dearly by many nieces and nephews. Eddie was predeceased by his brothers, Paul and Ronnie Lanford and a sister, Pat Lynch.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from
10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307. Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel, conducted by The Rev. David Frost and The Rev. Andy Case. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park, 1955 Cannons Campground Road, Spartanburg, SC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The , 156 Milestone Way, Suite A, Greenville, SC 29615, Drayton Baptist Church Building Fund, P. O. Box 357, Drayton, SC 29333, or to Fingerville Baptist Church Building Fund, P. O. Box 69, Fingerville, SC 29338.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com.
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eddie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
Download Now