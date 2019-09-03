|
|
DRAYTON, SC- After a brief illness, Eddie Lanford, 64, went to his Heavenly home on Friday, August 30, 2019.
Born March 2, 1955 in Spartanburg, SC, he was a son of the late Margaret O'Shields Lanford and Harold Edward Lanford, Sr. Harold was a member of Drayton Baptist Church and was employed with Phillips Fibers (Amaco). Known as "The Mayor of Drayton", Eddie was an avid NASCAR fan and a drag racing enthusiast.
He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Dianne Cothran Lanford; his son, Todd Murray of Boiling Springs, SC; his granddaughter, Rebecca Murray of Boiling Springs, SC; his sister, Nancy Lanford of Spartanburg; an was loved dearly by many nieces and nephews. Eddie was predeceased by his brothers, Paul and Ronnie Lanford and a sister, Pat Lynch.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from
10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307. Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel, conducted by The Rev. David Frost and The Rev. Andy Case. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park, 1955 Cannons Campground Road, Spartanburg, SC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The , 156 Milestone Way, Suite A, Greenville, SC 29615, Drayton Baptist Church Building Fund, P. O. Box 357, Drayton, SC 29333, or to Fingerville Baptist Church Building Fund, P. O. Box 69, Fingerville, SC 29338.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 3, 2019