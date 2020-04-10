|
Eddie Mae Waters McKinney of Spartanburg, S.C., died on April 1, 2020 at NHC Healthcare of Mauldin after a prolonged battle with dementia.
Born in Florence, SC on May 30, 1926, Eddie was the youngest of three daughters of the late Sarah Mary Gasque and Lewis Edgar Waters, Jr. She lived the majority of her life in Spartanburg, S.C.
Mrs. McKinney was a member of Spartanburg's Bethel United Methodist Church for over sixty years. It was at Bethel that she married her late husband of fifty-eight years, William Russell "Russ" McKinney.
She is survived by a daughter Mrs. David DeWitt Lowe (Kay) of Greenville; son, William Russell "Russ" McKinney, Jr. and Tena Hunt of Columbia; three grandchildren, Katharine Lowe Ames (Herbert) of Atlanta, GA; Walker McKinney Lowe of Simpsonville, and David D. Lowe, II of Ft. Walton Beach, Florida; and four great-grandchildren, Anna Lowe of Florida, Ella Dube Lowe of Simpsonville, and Thomas DeWitt "Witt" and Elizabeth Waters Ames of Atlanta, GA.
Graveside services will be held at a later date.
In remembrance of Mrs. McKinney, memorials may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church, 245 S. Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306, or to The Alzheimer's Foundation of America.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 10, 2020