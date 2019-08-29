|
|
Eddie L. "Mr. Ed" Miller, 64, of Greer, SC passed August 26, 2019. He was the husband of Fontaine Miller and the son of the late Edward L. Miller and Mary Wilkes Miller.
He is survived by four brothers, Larry (Letetia) Cohen, Willie Earl Berry, Kenneth Nesbitt, and Steven Curl; and one sister, Erisa Richardson.
Funeral services will be held 1 pm Friday, August 30, 2019 at Community Mortuary. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service and at other times at the home of his aunt, Mary Alice Thompson, 589 Old Spartanburg Highway, Wellford, SC.
Community Mortuary
102 Marion Ave.
Spartanburg, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 29, 2019