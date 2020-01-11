|
ROEBUCK- Eddie Williber McBride, Sr., 91, husband of Juanita Burrell McBride, died Thursday, January 9, 2020.
Eddie was born on September 12, 1928 to the late Leroy Jefferson McBride, Sr. and Annie Sandifer McBride. He faithfully served his country in the US Army. Eddie was a past board member for both the SC Forestry Commission and Farm Bureau. He was member of the Lone Oak Masonic Lodge 208, and a past Master of the Calhoun Masonic Lodge 81. He was a Shriner and a 33-degree Scottish Rite. Eddie was a member of Mt. Calvary Presbyterian Church.
In addition to his wife of 68 years, he is survived by two sons, Eddie McBride, Jr (June) of Germantown, MD; Ken McBride of Roebuck; and a sister, Jeannie Tindall of MS.
He was blessed with two grandchildren, Tiffany Bennett (Rick), Eddie McBride III; and a great grandson, Lachlan Bennett.
Eddie was predeceased by two brothers, John McBride, Leroy McBride; and a sister, Annie Waller.
The family will receive friends from 1:00PM to 1:45PM on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Mt. Calvary Presbyterian Church. A funeral service will follow at 2:00PM officiated by Reverend Richard Thomas
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to South Carolina Chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation; 4151 Spruill Avenue, Suite 250, North Charleston, SC 29405
The family is at the home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.jmdunbar.com
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 11, 2020