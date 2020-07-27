WOODRUFF, SC- Edgar William Chesney, 74, of Woodruff, passed away, Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Edgar was the son of the late Raymond Lee and Bonnie Calhoun Chesney.
He is survived by two sons, Kenneth Frady (Joyce), Leonard Frady (Marian), one sister Betty Gentry, three brothers Fred, Marvin and Robert Chesney, and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his wife Kathryn Crawford Chesney, one son Raymond Frady, one sister Valerie Chesney, two brothers James Chesney and Paul Chesney.
Private Service will be held.
