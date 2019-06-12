|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Edith Finkel Spake Boos, 90, of Spartanburg passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Born in Paris, France, she was the widow of the late Hoyle Spake and the late Alfred J. Boos. She was the daughter of the late Leo'n Finkel and the late Yvonne Bardolle Ledanois. She was a school teacher and seamstress.
She is survived by one son, Kenneth "Deckie" (Vickie) Spake of Chesnee; one daughter-in-law, Susan Spake; six grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by one son, Robert Spake; two daughters, Yvonne Foster and Elizabeth Tucker; and one great-grandchild.
A Graveside service will be held 3:00 PM, June 13, 2019 at Springhill Memorial Gardens with Chaplin Sandra Smith officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials should be sent to Providence Care, 115 Southport Rd., Suite 1, Spartanburg, SC 29306 or to The , 901 S. Pine St., Spartanburg, SC
29302.
An on-line guest registry is available at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home & Crematory, Chesnee
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 12, 2019