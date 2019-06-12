Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eggers Funeral Home Chesnee
815 South Alabama Avenue
Chesnee, SC 29323
(864) 461-2277
Graveside service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
3:00 PM
Springhill Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Edith Boos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edith Finkel (Spake) Boos

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edith Finkel (Spake) Boos Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Edith Finkel Spake Boos, 90, of Spartanburg passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Born in Paris, France, she was the widow of the late Hoyle Spake and the late Alfred J. Boos. She was the daughter of the late Leo'n Finkel and the late Yvonne Bardolle Ledanois. She was a school teacher and seamstress.
She is survived by one son, Kenneth "Deckie" (Vickie) Spake of Chesnee; one daughter-in-law, Susan Spake; six grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by one son, Robert Spake; two daughters, Yvonne Foster and Elizabeth Tucker; and one great-grandchild.
A Graveside service will be held 3:00 PM, June 13, 2019 at Springhill Memorial Gardens with Chaplin Sandra Smith officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials should be sent to Providence Care, 115 Southport Rd., Suite 1, Spartanburg, SC 29306 or to The , 901 S. Pine St., Spartanburg, SC
29302.
An on-line guest registry is available at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home & Crematory, Chesnee
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eggers Funeral Home Chesnee
Download Now