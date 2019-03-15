|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Edith Cox left this earth on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 after living a wonderful 94 years making people laugh, enjoying great political debates, and enjoying a nice glass of chardonnay rather regularly.
Edith was the daughter of the late Gladys M. and Clarence M. Livesay; and was predeceased by her two (2) brothers, Charles and Ronnie Livesay; and her sister Louise Barnwell. In addition, she was predeceased by her first born, Robert "Bobby" Gardner, as well as her first husband, Bob Gardner and her husband of over 50 years, T. Louis Cox. She leaves behind two (2) daughters, Deborah C. Brannon and Angel Cox (Dwight von Kolnitz), and her son, Chris Cox (Amy West Cox); five grandchildren, Scott and Tracey Gardner, Christopher, Alyssa, and Ashlyn Cox; and a very special great-grandchild Cayden.
Edith never led a dull life. She enjoyed competing in garden shows at the Piedmont Interstate Fair annually; she loved being a member of the Woodland Gardners; and she was a fierce poll manager for years and years of elections at Woodland Heights Recreation Center. Her years in high school were spent dancing and performing at the annual Spartanburg High School "circus" where she was a graduate in 1941 and eventually was able to attend Spartanburg Methodist College, which she loved. She was employed for many years at Southern Bell and in later life she was the queen of "fine jewelry" at JC Penney. Her retired life was spent enjoying life and working in the yard at her home at Silver Lake and enjoying many trips to New York City to see dozens and dozens of Broadway shows, the Tony Awards and loving all of the sights and sounds of the City.
In honor of a life well-lived, and appreciated to the fullest, please enjoy a toast in her honor with your friends and family. She did not want anyone to be sad or mourn her loss.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
A very special thank you to the staff and volunteers at the Spartanburg Regional Hospice House. Even though Edith was only there for one night, they went way out of their way to make her last moments special and comfortable.
