Home

POWERED BY

Services
Petty Funeral Home
124 North Trade Street
Landrum, SC 29356
(864)457-3572
Resources
More Obituaries for Edith Goode
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edith Goode

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edith Goode Obituary

GREER- Edith Ellen Greenway Goode, 93, of Greer, SC passed away on November 1, 2019. She was born in Polk County, NC, the daughter of the late Thomas Sidney and Eula Lee Johnson Greenway and widow of Bobby D. Goode.
She is survived by a son Lewis S. Garren III (Sherry); a daughter Martha Hammons (Harold); two brothers Thomas Sidney Greenway, Jr. (Ruth) and Joseph Cash Greenway (Rebecca); three sisters Mary Greenway Henderson (Talmadge), Mae Greenway Hawkins and Jane Greenway Plumley; brother in laws Wilcy Whitmire and Bill Tarbutton; 11 grandchildren, Allen, April, Jeannie, Steve, Patty, David, Jimmy, Robert, John, Michelle and Gennie; 26 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a daughter Betty Jean Garren Ledford; brothers and sisters James Calvin Greenway, Annie Lee Greenway Whitmire, Donald Greenway, Patsy Greenway Tarbutton, and Judith Lee Greenway; great grandchildren, Caitlin Cain, Catey and Alex Garren and Devin Cunningham.
Services will be announced at a date to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to SRMC Hospice, 120 Heywood Ave., Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory
Landrum, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Petty Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -