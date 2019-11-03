|
GREER- Edith Ellen Greenway Goode, 93, of Greer, SC passed away on November 1, 2019. She was born in Polk County, NC, the daughter of the late Thomas Sidney and Eula Lee Johnson Greenway and widow of Bobby D. Goode.
She is survived by a son Lewis S. Garren III (Sherry); a daughter Martha Hammons (Harold); two brothers Thomas Sidney Greenway, Jr. (Ruth) and Joseph Cash Greenway (Rebecca); three sisters Mary Greenway Henderson (Talmadge), Mae Greenway Hawkins and Jane Greenway Plumley; brother in laws Wilcy Whitmire and Bill Tarbutton; 11 grandchildren, Allen, April, Jeannie, Steve, Patty, David, Jimmy, Robert, John, Michelle and Gennie; 26 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a daughter Betty Jean Garren Ledford; brothers and sisters James Calvin Greenway, Annie Lee Greenway Whitmire, Donald Greenway, Patsy Greenway Tarbutton, and Judith Lee Greenway; great grandchildren, Caitlin Cain, Catey and Alex Garren and Devin Cunningham.
Services will be announced at a date to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to SRMC Hospice, 120 Heywood Ave., Spartanburg, SC 29303.
