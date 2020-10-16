1/1
Edith Gowan
1933 - 2020
SPARTANBURG, SC- Edith Ann Powers Gowan, 87, of 544 Honeysuckle Rd., Spartanburg, SC, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020 at her home.
Edith was born on February 28, 1933, a daughter of the late Minnie Lillian (Saxon) Powers and Claude W Powers.
She worked in textiles and was a CNA at Camphaven and Campcare Nursing Homes for over 16 years. She was a member of Southside Free Will Baptist Church and attended New Life Deliverance Worship Center
Edith is survived by a daughter, Rhonda Alexander, of Spartanburg; a son, Carey Gowan, of Pacolet, SC; a brother, Leland Powers, of Spartanburg, 14 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 4 great, great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son Claude Gowan.
The family is at her home and will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Monday, October 19th at Seawright Funeral Home in Inman, SC
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday at the Seawright Funeral Chapel in Inman, SC with Rev Gene Burgess officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be Brandon Pridmore, Tristan Lawter, Jacob Farr, Dallas Lawter, Charlie McKillop and Eric Phillips.
Burial will be in Good Shepherd Memorial Park in Boiling Springs.
Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com


Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 16, 2020.
October 15, 2020
You are all in my thoughts and prayers ! I love you all
Tammy Green
Family Friend
