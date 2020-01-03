Home

Memorial service
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM
Edith H. Caudill Obituary
Spartanburg, SC- Edith "Jonelle" Hammit Caudill, 82, of Spartanburg, passed away on January 1, 2020 at her home. She was the wife of Ivan Cameron Caudill.
She was a member of Son Rise Baptist Church.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by Summer Dawn Caudill, Matthew Caudill, Ivy Jo Wentz, Deborah Campos, one grandchild: Selene Star Abad and two great grandchildren: Sophia and Julian Abad. She was predeceased by four brother and three sisters.
A Memorial service will be held on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Eggers Funeral Chapel of Boiling Springs.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 3, 2020
