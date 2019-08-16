|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Edith Lilly Kuhn, 91, passed away at her home with her family by her side, Sunday August 4, 2019. Born July 8, 1928 in Zurich, Switzerland she was the wife of Dr. Hans H. Kuhn and the daughter of the late Hans and Rosa Peyer.
Mrs. Kuhn was very active in the community. She served as a long-time volunteer with Mobile Meals and the Charles Lee Center. She was an active member of First Presbyterian Church of Spartanburg, the Louise Blake Garden Club, the Swiss American Society, and the Alliance Francaise in which she served as president for one term, and she served on the Arts Council of Spartanburg. She was also an avid tennis player and loved competing in local tennis tournaments.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Kuhn is survived by a son, John Kuhn and his wife Karin of Princeton, NJ; a daughter, Barbara Mueller and her husband Willi of Murten, Switzerland; five grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a brother Hans Peyer.
A memorial service will be 4:00 pm Sunday, August 18, 2019 in the Chapel of First Presbyterian Church Spartanburg, Dr. Tom Evans officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to Meals on Wheels, 419 E Main St, Spartanburg, SC, 29302 or to First Presbyterian Church Spartanburg, 393 E Main St, Spartanburg, SC, 29302.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.bobofuneralchapel.com.
Petty-Bobo Co.
Bobo Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 16, 2019