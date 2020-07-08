Chesnee, SC- Mrs. Edith Marie Laughter Heatherly, age 80 of Chesnee, went home to be with the Lord on July 4, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
Mrs. Heatherly was born in North Carolina on August 4, 1939 to the late Lyman Taft Laughter and Gladys Gore Laughter. She had worked with Abbott Labs for 25 years and after her retirement, she worked for K-Mart Corporation. She was a member of Buck Creek Baptist Church where she was a faithful member of the choir and Ideal Mothers Sunday School Class. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Fred Heatherly on June 27, 2020; a brother, Paul Lawter; sisters, Lyla Jackson, Tecoa Lane, Frances Wilson, Janie Shields, and Joyce Wyatt. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, who loved spending time with her grandchildren and gardening after her retirement. Those who knew her loved her personality that would light up a room.
Those left to cherish her memory include one son, Fred David Heatherly; one daughter, Nancy Heatherly Edney and husband, Lamar; sister, Catherine Wines; and grandchildren, Jordan Edney and wife Madi, and Heatherly Edney.
The body will lie in state for viewing at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 9:00am until 4:30pm.
Graveside service and interment will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 10:00am at Buck Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Scott Schrimsher and Rev. Kenny McDowell to officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Buck Creek Baptist Church, 506 Buck Creek Church, Chesnee, SC 29323.
The family will be at the home.
E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home, Boiling Springs