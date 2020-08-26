SPARTANBURG, SC- Edith Mills Odom Strange, 92, of Spartanburg, SC, died Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Physical Rehabilitation & Wellness Center-Spartanburg. Born August 30, 1927, in Spartanburg, she was the daughter of the late Walter James Mills and Nettie Frances Sawyer Mills Bennett. She was predeceased by her husbands, Horace Eugene Odom and Willie Strange.
Edith enjoyed working with crafts and singing in the choir. She was a member of Beaumont Baptist Church and retired from Spartan Undies and Butte Knit as a seamstress.
Surviving are her children, Frances Whitt and Patsy Lee (Danny), all of Spartanburg, SC; grandchildren, Gene Blackwood (Ginger), Curtis Blackwood (Debbie), Danny Lee Jr. (Corrie), Dana Parris (Rodney), Glenn Whitt (Angela), and Donna Blackwood; nine great-grandchildren; four great, great-grandchildren; and sister, Katherine Gency of Medina, OH. In addition to her parents and husbands, she was predeceased by a daughter and son-in- law, Barbara and Eugene Blackwood; son-in-law, Dennis Whitt; grandson, Scott Blackwood; four sisters; and two brothers.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 AM Thursday, August 27, 2020, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by Mr. Curtis Blackwood and Mr. Danny Lee Jr.
Special thanks is expressed to Chrystal Smith for her excellent care.
The family is at their respective homes.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel