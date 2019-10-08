|
CAMPOBELLO- Mr. Edmond Glenn Hogan, Jr., of Campobello, SC, passed away surrounded by his children on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the age of 76.
Ed was born in Columbia, SC on December 5, 1942. He attended Columbia High School and was a veteran of the US Air Force, having served in the Korean War. After a long and distinguished career in real estate and automotive sales, Ed retired to a life of playing golf and antiquing. He was an avid member of The Links of Tryon golf club, where he also served as a ranger.
Ed is preceded in death by his parents, Edmond Glenn Hogan, Sr. and Elizabeth Millwood Hogan, and his sister, Florence Jeanette Hogan.
Ed is survived by his wife, Carolyn Staggs of Campobello, SC, married on February 13, 2016, four children: Derek Hogan of Knoxville, TN; Devin Hogan (Teresa) of Harrisburg, NC; Dayna Thompson (David) of Lexington, SC; and Ashley Holcombe (Brad) of Rock Spring, GA. He had three grandchildren:
Raeleigh Quinn Thompson, William Ryals Holcombe, and Bradley Rhys Holcombe.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Hospice of the Carolina Foothills, 1810 SC-14, Landrum, SC. The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to Spartanburg Medical Center, Hospice of the Carolina Foothills - home healthcare division, The Links of Tryon and their members, and the many friends that Ed acquired over the years.
A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory
Landrum, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 8, 2019