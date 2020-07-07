CHESNEE, SC- Edna Ruth Cash Wagner, 92, widow of John "Bill" Wagner went home to be with the Lord Sunday, July 5, 2020 at her home.
Born March 18, 1928 in Cherokee County, she was a daughter of the late M.C. Cash and Mary Richards Cash. She was formerly employed with Butte Knit and Spartan Undies and was a member of Piedmont Baptist Church.
Surviving are her grandchildren, Amanda Ewing and husband Crey and Meg Harrison and husband Ken all of Boiling Springs, Jennifer Gossett and husband Kevin of Hanahan; 7 great-grandchildren; brother Wayne Cash and wife Rosie of Cowpens; sister, Jenez Cash of Cowpens.
The family wishes to give a special thanks to her caretaker Gayle Cash and Spartanburg Regional Hospice.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by two sons, David Wagner, Stanley Wagner and 7 brother and sisters.
Graveside Services will be 11:00 p.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Springhill Memorial Gardens with Rev. Larry Fleming officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice, 686 Jeff Davis Dr. Spartanburg, SC 29303, Mobile Meals, PO Box 461 Spartanburg, SC 29304 or to Piedmont Baptist Church, 5524 Chesnee Hwy. Chesnee, SC 29323
The family is at the home.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.harrisnadeaumortuary.com
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
Chesnee, SC