Duncan, SC- Edna Mathis Campbell, 76, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020. Born on October 25, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Elige and Minnie Herman Mathis and the widow of James Thomas Campbell. She was a member of Burnsview Baptist Church.
Survivors also include a son, Colvin Campbell and wife, Vicki of Woodruff; her granddaughter, Rhylan Campbell; and a sister, Marcelle Gosnell. She was predeceased by a brother, Frank Mathis; and three sisters, Joyce Jones, Peggy Cantrell and Margie Gosnell.
Memorial Services will be held at 6PM on Tuesday, November 03, 2020 at Burnsview Baptist Church with Rev. Tim Huckaby officiating. The family will receive friends from 5PM until 6PM prior to the service.
The family request memorials be made to Susan G. Komen Dept. 41831 PO Box 650309 Dallas TX 75265.
