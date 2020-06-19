INMAN- Edna Ridings Harris, 90, of Inman went home to be with the Lord June 16, 2020 at her home. She was the daughter of the late Otis and Mary Lou Ridings and wife of the late Clarence Norris Harris. She was a homemaker most of her life and she had a strong passion for children. She worked at the Mother's Morning Out Program, along with her husband Norris, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Spartanburg for several years.
She is survived by her children, Troy Harris (Betty) of Anderson, Alvin Harris (Debbie) of Spartanburg, Jennie Edwards (Gene) of Inman, Donna Zayas (Michael) of Converse, Sharon Moon (William) of Inman; eleven grandchildren, Amy, Scott, Emily, Allison, Ashley, Casey, Christopher, Joseph, Chris, Britny, and Kaytie; nine great grandchildren, Matthew, Grace, Kobe, Jace, Brantley, Chase, Dexter, Spencer, Teagan, one great great grandchild, Saylor. She also leaves behind her best friend, Nancy Payne and Nancy's family. She will be greatly missed by her precious dog, Andy.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by seven brothers, three sisters and her angel in white, Dawn Epps.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Candace Litwin and all the wonderful people at Patriot Hospice.
The family will receive friends 10:00-11:00AM Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Petty Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 11:00AM conducted by Pastor Nathan Didway. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens following the service.
The family is at their respective homes.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory
Landrum, SC
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory
Landrum, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 19, 2020.