Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
(864) 578-3838
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Beaumont Baptist Church
Service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Beaumont Baptist Church
Edna Irene (Cooksey) Harris

Edna Irene (Cooksey) Harris Obituary
SPARTANBURG SC- Edna Harris 93, preceded by her late husband Rupert G Harris, went into eternal rest on Wednesday Feb 20 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
Edna is the daughter of the late Henry Clay Cooksey and Vela Henderson Cooksey. She is preceded by her beloved husband Rupert G Harris, and her siblings: Herbert, Margaret, Oscar, Charles, and by son George A Harris (Judy)
She lived in the home with her daughter Dorothy Ann Dean of Boiling Springs SC. She leaves to cherish fond memories; 5 grandchildren, Mary Ann Pruett (Kendall) of Greer SC , Tanya Donald (Patrick) of Duncan SC, Steve Brown (Horn) of Boiling Springs SC , Chris Harris (Leslie) of Lyman SC , Debra Motts (Billy) of Woodruff SC. She has 13 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Edna was a faithful member of Beaumont Baptist Church.
She was retired from Beverage Air.
The family will be inviting family and friends for visitation on February 23 2019 at 1:00pm at Beaumont Baptist Church. The home going service will follow at 2:00pm at the church. Interment will be in the Sunset Memorial Park.
E-condolence may be sent on line at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers funeral home
Boiling springs
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 22, 2019
