WOODRUFF- Edna Kathleen "Kas" Jennings Phillips, 91, of 194 Poole Street Ext., went home to be with the Lord, Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Spartanburg Medical Center.
A native of Spartanburg County, she was the daughter of the late Tom and Dovie Brady Jennings. She was a homemaker and a member of the Woodruff Church of God.
Surviving are 4 daughters, Shirley (Roger) Cartee of Spartanburg, Carolyn Gregory of Moore, Ruby Phillips of the home and Diane Phillips of Woodruff; two sons, Jim Phillips of the home and Joe (Debra) Phillips of Simpsonville; two sisters, Mattie Cooper and Martha Jennings both of Woodruff; 6 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Bruce Phillips.
Funeral services will be conducted Friday, March 8, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary Chapel by Rev. James Shealy, Rev. Steve Christopher and Rev. Buster Ball. Interment will follow in Greenhaven Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held from 1:00-2:45 p.m. prior to the service.
The family is at the residence.
