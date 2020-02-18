|
|
Ms. Edna Mae Wilkins Pilgrim, 91, was born on Sunday, November 11, 1928, and took her rest on Saturday, February 15, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Mr. Calvin D. Wilkins and Mrs. Syvennie Wilkins. Ms. Pilgrim was the Mother of Mt. Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, under the Leadership of Pastor Darryl Sands; and was a member of the Church for over fifty years. Mother Pilgrim loved the Lord, her family, her friends and everyone she encountered. She never met a stranger and always encouraged others with the Word. She retired after many years of service from Startex Mill.
She was the last surviving sibling of six boys and three girls. Ms Pilgrim was married to the late Rev. William Alexander Pilgrim, and to their union; was born 10 children; five of whom preceded her in death; A.W., W.J (twins), Shirley, Benny and Evangelist Frances Pilgrim. Left to cherish fond and loving memories are her daughters, Elder Marilyn Benson of Kings Mountain, NC and Evangelist Mary Hamlett of Spartanburg, SC ; three sons, William (Barbara) Pilgrim of Spartanburg, SC, Jerry Pilgrim of Union, SC and Rev. Ray (Janice) Pilgrim of Greenwood, SC ; 17 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a host of special loved ones.
The Family is at the home of her granddaughter, Lakeisha Spell – Crawford, of 350 Bryant Rd, #E – 37, Spartanburg, SC.
Funeral Service for Ms. Pilgrim, will be held on February 20, 2020 at Mt. Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church at 2:00 PM, by Rev. Darryl Sands. Burial will be in the Church Cemetery.
Callaham – Hicks Funeral Home
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 18, 2020