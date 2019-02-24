|
|
COLUMBUS- Edna Mae Newman McIntyre, 89, of Columbus passed away at her home on February 22, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Russell Vance and Lillie Belle Fowler Newman and the wife of the late James Harold McIntyre.
She was a member of Columbus Baptist Church and worked as a nurse for Dr. Morgan and Dr. Blomley at Columbus Medical Associates. She loved gardening, feeding any animal that showed up at her home, and the North Carolina Tar Heels. But most of all she loved her family.
She is survived by her daughter, Cheri McIntyre: a son, James "Eric" McIntyre (Tammy) and a grandson, James "Russell" McIntyre. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a brother James "Nook" Newman.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00pm Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Petty Funeral Home where funeral services will follow conducted by Phil Scoggins. Burial will be in Polk Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Carolina Foothills, PO Box 336, Forest City, NC 28043.
The family will be at her home.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory
Landrum, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 24, 2019