|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Edna Taylor Tillotson, 89, of Spartanburg, SC, died Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Greenville Place-Greenville. Born September 15, 1929, in Middlesboro, KY, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Dudley Taylor and Myrtle Goings Taylor and widow of William Ernest Tillotson.
Mrs. Tillotson was a member of Center Point Presbyterian Church in Moore, SC. She retired from nursing with Spartanburg Regional Medical Center Emergency Room and was a volunteer with St. Luke's Free Medical Clinic. Edna was the honored recipient of the LPN of the Year Award at Spartanburg Regional as well as the State of South Carolina. She was also a volunteer with the Child Evangelism Fellowship.
Survivors include her daughters, Rhita Nance (John) of Greenville, SC, Cathy Smith (Dan) of Spartanburg, SC, and Marie Meyers (Ray) of Duncan, SC; daughter-in-law, Susan Tillotson of Landrum, SC; 11 grandchildren, Allen Hughes (Cecily), Brad Hughes (Traci), Terri Hadden, Tena Tillotson, Elliott Smith (Kristen), Taylor Anne Martin (James), Hannah Foster (Tim), Louis Meyers (Ella Kate), Will Meyers, Joey Meyers, and Heather Buck (Scott); and 16 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a son, Wayne Tillotson; granddaughter, Kim Tillotson; sisters, Estelle Houndshell, Wanda Green, Louise Godrey, and Jeanette Earnhart; and brothers, Leonard Taylor, Dan Taylor, and Joe Ralph Taylor.
Visitation will be 12:30-1:30 PM Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with funeral services following at 2:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Ray Hellings. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Center Point Presbyterian Church, 1119 Center Point Drive, Moore, SC 29369.
Special thanks is expressed to Debbie, Christine, Kathleen and the staff of Lutheran Hospice for their loving care and compassion to our mom and family.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 16, 2019