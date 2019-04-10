|
SPARTANBURG, SC – Edna Carpenter Yount, 79, died Sunday, April 7, 2019. She was the wife of the late William Floyd Yount, Sr.
Survivors include three children, Pamela Millwood (David), William Yount, Jr., and Mack Yount (Tammy Cantrell).
The family will receive friends 5:00-8:00 p.m., Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the home of her grandson, Travis Millwood of Spartanburg.
Services will be private.
