Bobo Funeral Chapel
1860 Cannons Campground Road
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-6341
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
at the home of her grandson, Travis Millwood
Edna (Carpenter) Yount Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC – Edna Carpenter Yount, 79, died Sunday, April 7, 2019. She was the wife of the late William Floyd Yount, Sr.
Survivors include three children, Pamela Millwood (David), William Yount, Jr., and Mack Yount (Tammy Cantrell).
The family will receive friends 5:00-8:00 p.m., Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the home of her grandson, Travis Millwood of Spartanburg.
Services will be private.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.bobofuneralchapel.com.
Petty Bobo Co., Bobo Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 10, 2019
