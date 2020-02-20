Home

Petty Funeral Home
124 North Trade Street
Landrum, SC 29356
(864)457-3572
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
3:00 PM
Evergreen Memorial Gardens

Edward C. Foy

Edward C. Foy Obituary
LANDRUM- Edward Clarence Foy, 87, of Landrum passed away on February 19, 2020. He was the son of the late Clarence and Elsie Smith Foy and husband of Lee Ellen Culbreth Foy.
He was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church and retired from SC Elastic after 42 years.
He is survived by his wife, Lee Ellen Foy; two daughters, Brenda Linder and Teena Sullivan; four grandchildren Halley Barnette, Leah Linder, Elizabeth Sullivan and Ian Sullivan. He was predeceased by a sister Lois Penfield.
A graveside service will be held at 3:00pm Friday, February 21, 2020 at Evergreen Memorial Gardens conducted by Rev. Dave Oliphant.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory
Landrum, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 20, 2020
