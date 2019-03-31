|
INMAN, SC- Edward C. "Buddy" Wells, 94, of Inman, SC, died Thursday, March 28, 2019, at his home. Born July 4, 1924 in Pender County, NC, he was the son of the late Clingman M. Wells and Annie Irene Rivenbark Wells and husband of the late Gloria Ada Wells.
Mr. Wells was a member of Lake Bowen Baptist Church and Masonic Lodge
99 Farmville, NC.
Survivors include his son, Edward N. "Pete" Wells (Linda Horne) of Boiling Springs, SC; daughter, Sharon D. Wells of Spartanburg, SC; and grandchildren, Jaime Wells Nash (Brian) of Woodruff, SC, Patrick Nicholas Wells (Ariel) and Austin Corey Wells all of Boiling Springs, SC; and great-grandchildren, Gloria Nash, Wells Nash, Belle Mathis and Sebastian Wells.
Graveside services will be held 10:00 AM Monday, April 1, 2019 in Boiling Springs Memorial Gardens, 4081 Hwy 9 North, Boiling Springs, SC 29316, conducted by the Rev. Kenny McDowell.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Dr., Spartanburg, SC 29303.
