SUMMERVILLE, SC- Cecil Campbell, 69, of Summerville, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 22, 2020, at MUSC Hospital in Charleston, his wife and son with him. Although Cecil was physically and mentally tough, after 6 years of complications from a liver transplant, his heart finally succumbed following hip surgery.
Born February 21, 1951, in Anderson, he was the son of the late Edward Cecil and Lois Whitten Campbell. He received his B.S. degree in Forest Management from Clemson University in 1974.
His career with the SC Forestry Commission spanned 33 years, retiring as SC Coastal Regional Forester in 2008. Respected among his peers and a true leader of people, he exhibited duty, respect, and integrity. Although he loved forest management, his true passion was wildland firefighting on local, regional, and national (western) wildland fires. Each trip provided fresh anecdotes which he delighted in sharing with family and friends.
Cecil enjoyed playing guitar, listening to his numerous vinyl LP's, remodeling homes, spending time with his beloved dogs and cats, and being outdoors; at home, he could usually be found in his yard with his rake and clippers. He loved bird-hunting trips with his son, Jonathan, especially the annual family hunt on opening day of dove season. He had a quick, sarcastic wit but gave a heart-felt toast as best man at Jonathan's wedding in 2003.
Surviving are his wife of 36 years, Kieran Owen Campbell, of Summerville; son, Jonathan Edward Campbell (Melissa) of Greenville; grandchildren, Riley J. Campbell and Jonathan E. Campbell, Jr.; sisters, Margaret Campbell Herndon and Susan Keys Campbell, both of Anderson; brother-in-law Hampton G. "Hamp" Anderson (late wife, Bette) of Anderson; parents-in-law, Thomas G. and Elizabeth G. Owen and sister-in-law, Ann Owen Bishop (Dan), all of Jacksonville, FL; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Bette Campbell Anderson.
After COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, a memorial service will be planned for a later date in Anderson. Memorial donations in Cecil's name may be made to Dorchester Paws, 136 Four Paws Lane, Summerville, SC 29483.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 26, 2020