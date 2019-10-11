Home

Hooper Funeral Home
1415 E 14Th St
Winston Salem, NC 27105
(336) 724-1561
More Obituaries for Edward Harris
Edward Harris


1930 - 2019
Edward Harris Obituary
Mr. Edward Thomas Harris, aka, "Tom", Thomas Wade Harris, Tom Edward Harris and Thomas Wade was born December 21, 1930 in Spartanburg, SC to the late Thomas Christenberry and Lennie Irene Morgan Harris. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. Mr. Harris retired as a mechanic with Ed's Salvage. Spiritually, he was member of Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by wife Reba Harris and four children.
Survivors include three sisters, Margaret Cox of Lilburn, GA, Carole Doggette and Barbara Sanford both of Spartanburg, SC; one brother, Michael Harris of Lynwood, WA; two daughters, Andrea W. Pack of Spartanburg, SC and Michelle W. Jones of Orlando, FL; former spouse, Gayle W. Wade of Spartanburg, SC; one granddaughter, Lauren E. Pack; other relatives and friends.
Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Mobile Meals of Spartanburg, 419 E. Main Street Spartanburg, SC 29302.
Online condolences may be sent to www.hooperfuneralhome.net .
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 11, 2019
