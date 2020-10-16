1/
Edward J. Brady
LANDRUM- Edward J. Brady, 88, of Landrum passed away on October 15, 2020. He was the son of the late Otis Walter and Lizzie Edwards Brady and husband of Dell Bridgman Brady.
Edward was a lifelong member of Landrum First Baptist Church and was a member of the Landrum Lions Club. He was an avid golfer and a faithful fan of the Landrum Cardinals. He was retired from Bigelow Sanford.
He is survived by a son, Larry Wayne Brady; two sister in laws June B. Rhymer and Mildred B. Fowler and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by twelve siblings.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00am Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Evergreen Memorial Gardens conducted by Rev. Mark Bishop.
Memorials may be made to the Landrum Lions Club, P.O. Box 262, Landrum, SC 29356.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory
Landrum, SC





Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Evergreen Memorial Gardens
