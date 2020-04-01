|
|
LYMAN- Edward "Eddie" Joseph Grasso, 79, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospital for Restorative Care surrounded by his wife of 60 years, Susan Watson Grasso, his daughter, Susan Wilborn and the caring staff of the Regional Restorative Care.
Born May 19, 1940 in Queens, NY, he was the son of the late Edward J. Grasso, Sr. and Maria Gencarelli Grasso. Ed was a member of St. Matthews Episcopal Church and their Brotherhood of Christian Men.
Eddie moved to South Carolina at age 14 with the transfer of his father's company. He was a star athlete during his childhood in upstate New York and lettered in all sports at Fountain Inn and Hillcrest High Schools. He graduated in the first class at Hillcrest High School and carried lifelong friendships with many classmates. After high school, he played baseball and basketball at Spartanburg Methodist College and graduated in 1961. At Spartanburg Methodist, he earned a scholarship to play catcher at the University of South Carolina. South Carolina held a special place in his heart but he remained an avid supporter of Clemson Athletics until his death. After playing in minor and major league baseball with the Washington Senators organization, Ed went on to own minor league teams in Shelby, NC and Anderson. He loved sports and continued to give back by scouting young athletes and with his involvement in local teams like the Greer American Legion Team.
In addition to his wife and daughter, Eddie is survived by two grandchildren, Allison Wilborn of Spartanburg and Joseph Brock Grasso and his precious wife Jordan of Georgetown; two great-grandchildren who were the "apples of his eye", Jaida and Joseph Bradley; a sister-in-law, Mary Frances Liggett and her son, John D'annunzio; a special daughter-in-law, Candy Banks Grasso; and his other special daughter, Sharon Harmon of Pacolet. He was predeceased by a beloved son Edward J. Grasso, III; his sister, Sarah Grasso and his beloved uncle, Ray Gencarelli(Julie). He was greeted by his angel pet, Honey, in Heaven.
The family wishes to send their deepest gratitude to the members of St. Matthews, the Brotherhood, the members of Eagles Wings Church in Lyman, faithful friends and family for their love, support and prayers during his illness.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Matthews Episcopal Church in Spartanburg.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Animal Shelter of Spartanburg, 150 Dexter Rd, Spartanburg, SC 29303, or St. Matthews Episcopal Church, 101 St. Matthews Ln., Spartanburg SC 29301
Stribling Funeral Home, Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 1, 2020