More Obituaries for Edward Grasso,
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Joseph Grasso, Jr.

Edward Joseph Grasso, Jr. Obituary
LYMAN- Edward "Eddie" Joseph Grasso, 79, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospital for Restorative Care surrounded by his wife of 60 years, Susan Watson Grasso, his daughter, Susan Wilborn and the caring staff of the Regional Restorative Care. In addition to his wife and daughter, Eddie is survived by two grandchildren, Allison Wilborn of Spartanburg and Joseph Brock Grasso and his precious wife Jordan of Georgetown; two great-grandchildren who were the "apples of his eye", Jaida and Joseph Bradley; a sister-in-law, Mary Frances Liggett and her son, John D'annunzio; a special daughter-in-law, Candy Banks Grasso; and his other special daughter, Sharon Harmon of Pacolet. He was predeceased by a beloved son Edward J. Grasso, III; his sister, Sarah Grasso and his beloved uncle, Ray Gencarelli(Julie). He was greeted by his angel pet, Honey, in Heaven.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Matthews Episcopal Church in Spartanburg.
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 2, 2020
