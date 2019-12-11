|
|
SPARTANBURG- Edward Lee, 82, of Spartanburg, passed away on December 9, 2019. He was the son of the late Minor and Mildred Lee and the husband of Janice Marie Swinney Lee.
He was a member of Grace Baptist Church and worked as a Knit Machine Mechanic for many years. He was a caring and loving husband, father and grandfather. He especially loved his granddaughters, Anna and Esther. There is nothing that he wouldn't have sacrificed for his family. His whole life he has provided and given to others.
In addition to his wife Janice, he is survived by a son, Steve Lee (Michelle) and two granddaughters, Anna and Esther Lee. He was predeceased by a sister Evelyn Cummings and two step brothers, Jack and Bill Lee.
The family will receive friends Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 5:00PM - 7:00PM at Petty Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Friday, December 13, 2019 at 11:00AM at Grace Baptist Church in Landrum conducted by Rev. Nick Vance. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Spartanburg.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Grace Baptist Church, PO Box 220, Landrum, SC 29356.
The family will be at the home of his son, Steve Lee.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory, Landrum, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 11, 2019