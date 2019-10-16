Home

Petty Funeral Home
124 North Trade Street
Landrum, SC 29356
(864)457-3572
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Petty Funeral Home
124 North Trade Street
Landrum, SC 29356
Edward Linn "Ed" Bottom Jr.

Edward Linn "Ed" Bottom Jr. Obituary
LANDRUM, SC- Edward "Ed" Linn Bottom, Jr., 64, of Landrum passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019. He is the son of the late Edward Linn and Margie Francis Dunn Bottom and husband of Nancy Kay Hutcherson Bottom.
He was born and raised in Miami, FL where he started working in his father's roofing business. He started his own company after meeting and marring his wife Nancy. They moved to SC to be near her family. He continued his roofing company Ed Bottom Roofing then started ABC Concrete Pumping in 1997, which he named after his daughter, Ashley Bottom for a combined total of 35 years. Ed was a very conscientious businessman and was known for the good quality of workmanship his companies provided. He was an avid fisherman and loved being outdoors. He had many friends and never met a stranger. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. He was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his wife, Nancy, he is survived by a daughter, Ashley Bottom; two sisters, Susan Carley and Debrah Dixon.
He was predeceased by two step brothers, William Dunn and James Robert Dunn.
The family will receive friends 11:30am-1:00pm Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Petty Funeral Home.
A graveside service will follow at 1:30pm in Polk Memorial Gardens conducted by Rev. Jimmy "Hambone" Camp.
In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to Foothill Humane Society, 989 Little Mountain Road, Columbus, NC 28722.
The family is at the home of his daughter in Columbus.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory, Landrum, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 16, 2019
