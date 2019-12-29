|
Edward Marzo, age 91, formerly of Spartanburg, passed away peacefully on Christmas Eve in Springfield, Massachusetts. Ed was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Helen and by his brother, Stephen. He is survived by two sisters, five children, sixteen grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
Ed was a consummate gentleman, defined by his intellectual curiosity and inventive mind; civic-minded spirit; and devotion, love and pride in his family for whom he was a wonderful role model.
He was born in Port Washington, NY on March 20, 1928, the second of four children to Albert and Léonie Coudert Marzo. He was an Eagle Scout and was honored to lead his Boy Scout Camp in the National Anthem on VJ Day, 1945. He proudly served with the Army Occupation Forces in Trieste, Italy in 1947. Ed was a graduate of Tufts University where he was the President of the National Student Association, co-editor of the campus humor magazine, and a student council class officer.
Ed was a forerunner in the computer industry and developed and maintained systems well into his 80s. He started with the Prudential in 1952, where he authored the book, An Introduction to Electronic Computers. He worked for the William Carter Company in Needham, MA and Butte Knit in Spartanburg. He also served as an independent consultant for small apparel companies helping them implement a plant management system which he designed.
Ed's lifelong passion for the game of bridge and his analytical mind led him to develop the computer program DealMaster Pro in 1995. It became a small business and continues to be used and appreciated by bridge players, teachers and clubs worldwide. It is recognized by many as the best multi-function bridge program ever written. DealMaster Pro is Ed's legacy and contribution to the world of bridge, but as importantly, Ed will be remembered for the excellent customer service he provided.
Ed had an inventive mind, brimming with energy and intellectual curiosity. Throughout his life, he sought new challenges and projects to tackle. In the 1970s, he invented the math game Tigo which was used in schools nation-wide. He remained vibrant and active throughout his life and in his 80s his creative energy inspired him to take up woodworking. He designed and made beautiful pieces of furniture.
Ed loved sports, as both a participant and a fan. He and Helen enjoyed tennis and Ed was an avid fan of the Red Sox, Celtics and Patriots.
Ed generously shared his time, talents, and energy through volunteer work in his communities. He was a devout Catholic and was active at St Paul's Church in Spartanburg and St Mary's in Longmeadow, MA. He was civic minded and, for his contributions to town government, he was named the "Man of the Year" in Needham in 1964.
A love of art inspired Ed to collect beautiful paintings and he became an expert on nineteenth-century American art. He volunteered to present art programs to civic clubs and churches and served for years as the treasurer of the Spartanburg Art Association.
Most of all, Ed was a great family man who was proud of his children and grandchildren. He and Helen enjoyed 62 happy years of marriage. They were curious about the world and loved to travel. They appreciated the opportunities which led them to live in New Jersey, Massachusetts and South Carolina.
Ed is survived by his five loving children: Lisa Borinsky (Mark) of Somerville; Marilyn Gillespie (Keith) of Carlisle, PA; Nancy Lambert (Dwight) of Spartanburg, SC; Paul Marzo (Ann) of Granby, CT; and David Marzo (Jill) of Manassas, VA. Also surviving are many grandchildren and his sisters Cici Baker of Hartford, CT and Marilé Lynch of Lenox, MA.
Funeral services will be held in early January in Massachusetts. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Catholic Charities.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 29, 2019