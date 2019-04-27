|
|
CHESNEE, SC- Edward Nathaniel Lee Ruff, 48, of Fairfield Road passed away Monday, April 22, 2019 at his home.
Born May 20, 1970 in Gastonia, NC, he was a son of Chester Lee Ruff of Blacksburg the late Charlotte Patricia Anderson Ruff. His name means "gift from God." Nathaniel Ruff finished the work God needed him to do. He came into the world as a complete surprise and his exit is a shock. He was a devoted, loving, generous Daddy to Noah, son, brother, uncle, and friend. He taught himself the harmonica and guitar. He sang in church, he loved to hunt, fish, grow a garden and cook and was good at it all.
He might've been less than 5 lbs. when he entered this world, but he's leaving an enormous empty place behind. He definitely lived up to his name.
Surviving in addition to his father is his son, Noah Ruff of Virginia; sister, Angelique R. Smith and husband Scott of Camden; brother, Daniel Ruff and wife Amy of Inman and several, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 3:00 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Cooley Springs Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 3:00 p.m. at the church with Rev. Michael Bragg and David C. Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will be at the home of Kevin Anderson, 340 Anderson Road, Chesnee, SC.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.harrisnadeaumortuary.com
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary, Chesnee, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 27, 2019