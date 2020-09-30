1/
Edward Neely Bishop
1951 - 2020
Edward Neely Bishop, son of the late David L. Bishop and Ann Neely Bishop, born 11/13/1951, passed away at the age of 68 years on September 28, 2020. A native of Spartanburg, Eddie attended Spartanburg High School, graduating in 1970, where he was very active in the band. He was the owner of Carolina Plumbing for 28 years.
He is survived by a daughter, Betty Ann Bishop of 119 Applewood Lane, Spartanburg, SC 29307, and his former wife, Tracey Bishop nee Neumeyer, in addition to three siblings: David Bishop II of Woodruff, Mary Heflin of Hot Springs, AK, and Pat Langston of Spartanburg and their children David, Tommy, Tom, Cooper and Sawyer, respectively.
A private service will be held by the family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that charitable donations be made to St. Luke's Free Medical Clinic at 162 N. Dean Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
He will be missed by many.

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sep. 30, 2020.
