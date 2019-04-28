|
LANDRUM- Edward Odus Howard, 67, of Landrum passed away April 26, 2019 at Hospice of the Carolina Foothills. He was son of the late Lloyd and Beulah Powell.
He was retired from Landrum Mills and was of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by one sister Othelia Hill of Landrum, three brothers J.L. (Peggy) of Hendersonville, Gerald (Pat) Howard and Ricky (Kathy) Howard both of Landrum and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a sister Lougenia Gosnell.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00pm Monday April 29, 2019 at Petty Funeral Home conducted by Rev. Ryan Howard and Rev. Mark Bishop. The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 1:00 prior to the service. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens.
In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice of the Carolina Foothills. Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Family is at their respective homes.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory,
Landrum SC.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 28, 2019