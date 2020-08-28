1/1
Edward "Dean" Plumley
Edward "Dean" Plumley born October 4, 1947 passed away on August 24, 2020. Dean is survived by his wife Paula Plumley, a daughter Deana (Plumley) Fowler (Terry) of Inman, his wife's children, Mark Davis, Danielle Bajoit and Kellie Davis/Hall; two brothers Gary (Debbie) and Rick (Linda) Plumley both of Inman. Eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Rock Springs Baptist Church of Easley SC.
The family will receive friends from Noon until 12:45 PM on Saturday at the church, prior to the service.


Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 28, 2020.
Visitation
12:00 - 12:45 PM
Rock Springs Baptist Church
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Rock Springs Baptist Church
