Edward "Dean" Plumley born October 4, 1947 passed away on August 24, 2020. Dean is survived by his wife Paula Plumley, a daughter Deana (Plumley) Fowler (Terry) of Inman, his wife's children, Mark Davis, Danielle Bajoit and Kellie Davis/Hall; two brothers Gary (Debbie) and Rick (Linda) Plumley both of Inman. Eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Rock Springs Baptist Church of Easley SC.

The family will receive friends from Noon until 12:45 PM on Saturday at the church, prior to the service.





