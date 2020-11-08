INMAN, SC- Edward Riley Elliott, 81, of Inman, SC died Friday, November 6, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born February 18, 1939 in Franklin, NC he was the son of the late Wiley and Lillian Elliott.
A U.S. Army veteran, Mr. Elliott was retired from Tietex International. He was a member of Anchor Baptist Church. His favorite hobby was to fish.
Survivors include his loving wife of 61 years, Juanita Elliott.
Visitation will be 1:30 – 2:30 PM Monday, November 9, 2020 at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307. Funeral service will be at 3:00 PM at the chapel, conducted by The Rev. Shannon Faulkner and The Rev. William Hall. Burial with military rites will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
