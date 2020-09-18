SPARTANBURG, SC- Rev. Edwin H. Bolton, 92, of Spartanburg, SC died Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.
Ed Bolton was born to Harold and Dorothea Bolton, in the port city of Durban, South Africa on July 14, 1928. Educated in Johannesburg and Durban he had an early career in business before answering the call to full time gospel ministry. He is survived by his elder sister, Priscilla Dooley and his younger sister, Dorothy Dunton both of living in South Africa. He married his church youth group sweetheart, Mirth Mudge and was married for almost 70 years. God gave them three beautiful daughters, Karyn (married to Don Wilton, Senior pastor of First Baptist Church, Spartanburg), Linda Lawson, and Priscilla, their oldest daughter who was tragically taken into the presence of Jesus at an early age. He said, "Not only did the Lord bless me in business, but He did so by giving me a wonderful wife, great friend, good cook and faithful ministry partner for all these years.
In humble obedience to the call of God, and following 4 years seminary studies at the Baptist Theological College of Southern Africa, he spent his life "knowing the joy of being in the center of the will of God."
His family were a continual source of pride and joy to Bumpa. Rob and Greg, married to godly and precious wives, Annabeth and Abby, each have four great-grandchildren, Bolt, Mack, Birk, McCall, Max, Charlie, Oliver, and Gabby. Shelley joins her two brothers as they all serve the Lord Jesus in the USA and across the world. Linda lives in Florida and has two children, Glenn and Lauren. Their years were continually filled with family events and happenings, travels and so much joy.
Ed Bolton repeatedly affirmed the vibrancy of his person relationship with Jesus and always rejoiced in the fact Jesus was his Lord and Master. His passion was being a shepherd of God's flock. He not only served as pastor in Benoni, Port Elizabeth, and Port Alfred, Germiston, South Africa, but also in Livingston and Kentwood, Louisiana, and Gulf Port, Mississippi. Added to this, Rev. Bolton served as General Secretary of the Leprosy Mission of Southern Africa. Once he moved to the Upstate over 25 years ago, he served many churches in an interim pastoral capacity including West Springs, Buffalo Baptist, Senior Center, Holston Creek, and Grace Baptist in Spartanburg.
Moments before God's Angles picked him up and gently gave him a royal escort into the presence of Jesus, Bumpa said Jesus is, "the author and finisher of our faith" (Hebrew 12:2). He believed it. He lived it, He died with the assurance of it. Well done Bumpa. You have left a legacy of faithfulness to God.
Graveside services will be 10:00 AM Saturday, September 19, 2020 in Westwood Memorial Gardens, 6101 Reidville Road, Moore, SC 29369, conducted by The Rev. Dr. Donald J. Wilton, The Rev. Dr. Rob Wilton, and The Rev. Dr. Greg Wilton.
In lieu of flower, memorials may be made to First Baptist Spartanburg, or the Encouraging Word Broadcast Ministry, 250 E. Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306.
