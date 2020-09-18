We are so blessed to have had so many wonderful memories with Bumpa! The stories were endless and his unsurpassed love for Christ was a gift to all that he spoke to.

We will miss his wisdom, guidance and unconditional love for us and our family. We will cherish every memory and every lesson. We are truly blessed to have known him and until we meet again we will rejoice in his reunion with Jesus . God bless his family . - Brian , Sharon and all of the kids.

Brian and Sharon Diederich

Friend