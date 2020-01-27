|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Edwin Nelson Hall, 83, of Spartanburg, SC, was called home on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Spartanburg Hospital for Restorative Care. Born March 23, 1936 in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of the late Clarence E. and Nannie Mae Chapman Hall.
Ed was a 1960 Wofford College graduate and received a Masters of Education from Converse College. He was a P.E. teacher at Z.L. Madden for 32 years, taught at Pacolet Middle School, and worked for the USDA as a peach inspector and a supervisor of the Spartanburg office, and a wholesale salesman for Price's Peach Shed in Gaffney, along with being a delivery driver for J.M. Smith Drug Co.
For 64 years, Ed was a faithful member at Green Street Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, Sunday School teacher, Brotherhood Assistant, R.A. leader and most recently was a member of First Baptist Spartanburg. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, who loved his family.
Some of his favorite things to do was visiting and being with the many friends he has made over his years, one being with The Lunch Bunch where he fellowshipped at The Beacon on Wednesdays.
He was married to Mary Ann Dobbins Hall for 65 years. Besides being survived by his loving wife, he is survived by his son, Edwin "Ed" Nelson Hall II (Cindy) of Spartanburg, SC; his grandson, Edwin Nelson Hall III (Joy) of Spartanburg, SC; his granddaughters, Jennifer Ratliff (Tammy Robbins), Kimberly Hand (David) of Boiling Springs, SC; his great grandchildren, Elsie Ballard, Taylor Moore, Ashley Manson, Emma Hall, and Ayda Hall.
Funeral service will be at 2:00 PM Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at First Baptist Spartanburg, Davis Chapel, 250 E. Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306, conducted by The Rev. Thomas C. Moore. Visitation will follow in the chapel. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Bridge at Green Street, in care of First Baptist Spartanburg, 446 Brawley Street, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 27, 2020