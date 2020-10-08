1/1
Edwin King "Ed" Long
SPARTANBURG, SC- Edwin King Long, of Spartanburg, peacefully passed away October 5, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was a native of Spartanburg, the son of the late James Harold Long and the late Elizabeth Lucille Long.
Mr. Long was a graduate of Wofford College, class of 1965, and earned a Masters of Deaf Education from Appalachian State. He taught deaf students for 28 years at the South Carolina School for the Deaf and Blind. He was an avid fan of the Wofford Terriers and loved to travel. He was an active member of First Baptist Church Spartanburg.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Kathryn J. Long (Kathi); his brother, James Long; two daughters, Mary Elizabeth Patterson, Margaret Cothran (Scott); three stepchildren, Jennifer Broussard (Damian), Fr. Christopher Danel, and Luke Guthrie (Laura), and ten grandchildren, Ginger, Thomas, Tatem, Carey, Nathan, Stephen, Annamaria, Paul, John, and Will.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, October 9, 2020, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307, officiated by The Rev. Sal Barone and The Rev. James B. Carter. The family will receive visitors at the graveside, following the service.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Spartanburg, 250 East Main, Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306 or to Skylyn United Methodist Church, 1415 Skylyn Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
OCT
9
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
Memories & Condolences
October 7, 2020
We were so saddened by the passing of Ed. Please know that all of the family is in our prayers.
God bless.
Gene and Kathy Cothran
Gene & Kathy Cothran
Friend
