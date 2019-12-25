|
|
DUNCAN, SC- Edwin Cecil Miller, 81, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019. He was the son of the late Theo "TB" Miller and Nannie Stephens Miller McElrath and the husband of Eileen McCarthy Miller. He was a member of Selma Baptist Church and a veteran of the US Navy. He was owner of Miller's Grocery, former employee of Springs Industrials and retired from the SC Department of National Resources. Edwin was a true outdoorsman and loved fishing and hunting.
Survivors also include two daughters, Kay (Benny) Coggins and Rita (Tim) Oberle; four grandchildren, Jennifer (Jason) Kelley, Helen Oberle, Claire (Rafael) Jackson and Michelle Oberle; three great-grandchildren, Ben, Kate and Ruth Kelley. He was predeceased by a son, Michael Miller; three brothers, William, James and Larry Miller; three sisters, Mildred Sizemore, Mary Litchfield and Inez Bingham.
Funeral Services will be held at 3PM on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Stribling Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Fred Quidley and Rev. Don Kelley officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:30 PM until 2:45PM prior to the service. Interment will be held at Abner Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Selma Baptist Church Building Fund, 850 Lawson Road Woodruff SC 29388.
The family is at the home.
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 25, 2019