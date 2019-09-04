|
Edwin Newton Church of Spartanburg, SC age 80 died Sunday, August 25 at The Hospice Home, and was a member of Central United Methodist Church.
Ed was born October 24, 1938 in Roxboro, NC to the late Ernest Carson and Evelyn Echols Church.
He attended the University of Virginia, and was a member of the Kappa Alpha fraternity. Ed began service in the Virginia Army National Guard for six years in 1958, and entered the textile industry in 1960. After 16 years in management and sales for Burlington Industries and JP Stevens & Co., he joined Peyer Corp. as North American Sales Manager in Spartanburg in 1976, In 1978, he founded Quality Plating, Inc. and Quality Powder Coating in 1993.
Over the years, Ed served his church and community in various positions such as a Scoutmaster, and as President of the Clarksville, Va. Jaycees, President of the Raeford, NC Kiwanis Club; was Administrative Board Chariman at Raeford United Methodist Church; a Sunday school teacher, a Methodist Youth Fellowship leader, and was on the board of many other organizations during his lifetime of service. He was a longtime member of the Spartanburg Downtown Rotary Club, and was instrumental in founding the East Spartanburg Chapter. Ed was a four-time Paul Harris Fellow during his membership in Downtown Rotary.
For most of his life, golf was his passion, and he enjoyed many friendships during his memberships in many of the area's country clubs. He felt privileged to have played golf on some of the world's finest courses both in the United States and many foreign countries; and maintained his love of the game for all his life.
He is survived by his wife, Tammie; five children, Edwin N. (Chuck) Church, Jr. ( Kirsten) of Duncan, SC, Pamela Church Hall of Greensboro, NC , Allyson Church Bergin (Tom) of Greenville, SC, Maxx Revis (Ashley) of Buffalo, SC and Jenna Revis of Gaffney, SC; ten grandchildren, Brendan (Mya), Kelsea Neal (Max), and Alexandra Church, Kelli and Jacob Hall, Bess and Hunter Bergin, Aubrey and Hunter Revis, and Bryson Martin; five great grandchildren, Rhett, Miller and Magnolia Church, Georgia and Addi Neal; nephews and nieces Andy Ferrell of Suffolk, Va., Debbie Terrell (Larry), Peggy Church, and Michael Church (Leona), all of Greensboro, NC.
A memorial service to be held at a later date.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 4, 2019