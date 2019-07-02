Home

Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Testment Christian Fellowship Church
Landrum, SC
Edwin Ottis "Paul" Keith, Jr., Obituary
Edwin "Paul" Ottis Keith, Jr., 72, of Tryon passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019. He was husband of Joy Ann Howell Keith.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 10:00AM - 11:00AM at New Testment Christian Fellowship Church in Landrum, SC, where a memorial service will follow, officiated by Rev. Scott Mills. Military Honors will be performed at the conclusion of the service.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 2, 2019
