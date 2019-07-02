|
|
Edwin "Paul" Ottis Keith, Jr., 72, of Tryon passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019. He was husband of Joy Ann Howell Keith.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 10:00AM - 11:00AM at New Testment Christian Fellowship Church in Landrum, SC, where a memorial service will follow, officiated by Rev. Scott Mills. Military Honors will be performed at the conclusion of the service.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory
Landrum, SC 29356
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 2, 2019