ATLANTA, GA- Edwin ""Eddie"" Ryan McKinney Jr., 52, of Atlanta, GA, died Thursday, January 9, 2020, in Cobb County, GA. Born July 11, 1967, in Polk County, NC, he was the son of the late Edwin Ryan McKinney and Jean Horton Sizemore (stepfather, C. L. Sizemore)
Mr. McKinney loved gardening and animals. He was an architect for various firms.
Surviving are his sister, Donna Koon (Michael) of Moore, SC; niece, Amber Koon of Boiling Springs, SC; great-niece and great-nephew, Bixley Koon and Breylan Koon of Boiling Springs, SC; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a nephew, Michael Lee Koon.
Visitation will be 1:00-2:45 PM Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Floyd's North Church Street Chapel, 235 N. Church St., Spartanburg, SC 29306, with funeral services following at 3:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Dr. David Lancaster. Burial will be in Boiling Springs Memorial Gardens, 4081 Hwy 9 N, Boiling Springs, SC 29316.
Memorials may be made to the Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
