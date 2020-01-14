Home

Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:45 PM
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
3:00 PM
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
1967 - 2020
ATLANTA, GA- Edwin ""Eddie"" Ryan McKinney Jr., 52, of Atlanta, GA, died Thursday, January 9, 2020, in Cobb County, GA. Born July 11, 1967, in Polk County, NC, he was the son of the late Edwin Ryan McKinney and Jean Horton Sizemore (stepfather, C. L. Sizemore)
Mr. McKinney loved gardening and animals. He was an architect for various firms.
Surviving are his sister, Donna Koon (Michael) of Moore, SC; niece, Amber Koon of Boiling Springs, SC; great-niece and great-nephew, Bixley Koon and Breylan Koon of Boiling Springs, SC; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a nephew, Michael Lee Koon.
Visitation will be 1:00-2:45 PM Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Floyd's North Church Street Chapel, 235 N. Church St., Spartanburg, SC 29306, with funeral services following at 3:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Dr. David Lancaster. Burial will be in Boiling Springs Memorial Gardens, 4081 Hwy 9 N, Boiling Springs, SC 29316.
Memorials may be made to the Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 14, 2020
