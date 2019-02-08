|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Mr. Edwin Ryan McKinney, 76, of Spartanburg, passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019.
A native of Spartanburg County, he was the husband of Waynette Gibson of the home and the son of the late Edwin Jefferson and Eula Mahaffey McKinney.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Donna McKinney (Michael) Koon of Spartanburg and Jamie Gibson of Spartanburg; three sons, Edwin "Eddie" Ryan McKinney, Jr., of Atlanta, GA, Billy (Bridgette) Champion of Spartanburg, and Andy (Ashley) Champion of Roebuck; two brothers, Robert (Connie) McKinney of Chesnee and Roger (Patty) McKinney of Gaffney; two sisters, Judy Craig of Duncan and Barbara (Freddie) Powers of Chesnee; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one grandson, Michael Lee Koon.
The family will receive friends Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Eggers Funeral Home of Chesnee from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Funeral services will be held Monday, February 11, 2019 at Eggers Funeral Home Chapel of Chesnee at 1:00 PM with the Rev. Jeremy Mahaffey, the Rev. Richard Hall and Mr. Robert McKinney officiating. Interment will follow in Springhill Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mobile Meals, P.O. Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
The family will be at the home of his daughter, Donna Koon, 459 Grazing Ridge Lane, Moore SC 29369.
E-condolences may be sent on line to: www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home, Chesnee
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 8, 2019