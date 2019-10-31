Home

Bobo Funeral Chapel
1860 Cannons Campground Road
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-6341
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Drayton Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Drayton Baptist Church
Effie Rhonell Hollifield Neighbors


1923 - 2019
SPARTANBURG, SC- Effie Rhonell Hollifield Neighbors, 96, quietly passed to heaven Monday, October 28, 2019. Rhonell was the wife of the late Arthur "Snake" Neighbors with whom she was happily married for fifty six years. Born September 5, 1923, she was the daughter of the late George Winfred and Ola Mae Hollifield, and was the last surviving of seven children.
Rhonell worked as a telephone switchboard operator, at Rose's Dime Store, Stonecutters and Beaumont Mills. She finished her career at The Beacon Restaurant. She was a faithful member of Drayton Baptist Church since 1954 and had 44 years of Sunday School perfect attendance.
She was a truly kind and sweet person. She will be remembered by all who knew her for her faith, her love for her family, and for her macaroni and cheese, yeast rolls and pound cake.
She is survived by a beloved son Ron Neighbors and wife Denise; a grandson Josh Hughes and wife Jeffeny; great grandchildren Pearl and Hank Hughes.
The family extends a sincere thanks to the staff at National Health Care Lexington for their compassion and loving care for Mrs. Rhonell.
Visitation will be 1:00 – 2:00 pm Friday, November 1, 2019 at Drayton Baptist Church. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm officiated by Rev. David Frost. Burial will be at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flower memorials may be made to Drayton Baptist Church, PO Box 357, Drayton, SC 29333.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.bobofuneralchapel.com.
Petty-Bobo Co.
Bobo Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 31, 2019
