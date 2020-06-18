Eileen (Edge) Hampson
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eileen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HENDERSONVILLE, TN- Eileen Edge Hampson, 75, of Hendersonville, TN, died Sunday, June 14, 2020, at her home. Born August 29, 1944, in Spartanburg, she was the daughter of the late Louis Wilton Edge and Eloise Jarrett Edge.
Mrs. Hampson was a longtime member at Nazareth Presbyterian Church and later at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Madison, TN. She was a graduate of Spartanburg General Hospital School of Nursing and enjoyed a long career as a registered nurse.
Surviving are her husband of 27 years, Stephen Hampson; children, Robert Kelly Thompson of Hendersonville, TN, Holly Thompson-Andujar (Edgardo) of Tampa, FL, and Ryan Hampson (Toaah) of Summerville, SC; grandchildren, Robert Harris Strange, Anthony Jay Strange, Samantha Rose Alicea-Andujar, and Kacee Nicole Andujar; and brother, Louis Allen Edge (Patricia Alexander) of Etters, PA. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a son, Benjamin Chad Hampson.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 AM Friday, June 19, 2020, in Nazareth Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 680 Nazareth Church Rd., Moore, SC 29369, by The Rev. Julie Schaff. Visitation will follow at the graveside.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Nazareth Presbyterian Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved