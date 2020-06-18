HENDERSONVILLE, TN- Eileen Edge Hampson, 75, of Hendersonville, TN, died Sunday, June 14, 2020, at her home. Born August 29, 1944, in Spartanburg, she was the daughter of the late Louis Wilton Edge and Eloise Jarrett Edge.
Mrs. Hampson was a longtime member at Nazareth Presbyterian Church and later at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Madison, TN. She was a graduate of Spartanburg General Hospital School of Nursing and enjoyed a long career as a registered nurse.
Surviving are her husband of 27 years, Stephen Hampson; children, Robert Kelly Thompson of Hendersonville, TN, Holly Thompson-Andujar (Edgardo) of Tampa, FL, and Ryan Hampson (Toaah) of Summerville, SC; grandchildren, Robert Harris Strange, Anthony Jay Strange, Samantha Rose Alicea-Andujar, and Kacee Nicole Andujar; and brother, Louis Allen Edge (Patricia Alexander) of Etters, PA. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a son, Benjamin Chad Hampson.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 AM Friday, June 19, 2020, in Nazareth Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 680 Nazareth Church Rd., Moore, SC 29369, by The Rev. Julie Schaff. Visitation will follow at the graveside.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 18, 2020.