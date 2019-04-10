Home

Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
(864)439-5645
Elaine Mize

Elaine Mize Obituary
TAYLORS- Elaine Wells Mize, 78, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Welton and Addie Glass Wells. Ms. Mize was a Jehovah's Witness and worked in textiles with Spartan Mills and Mayfair Mills for over 30 years.
Survivors include three sons, a daughter, two sisters, and six grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Monte Mize, a brother, and a sister.
The family is at their respective homes.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 10, 2019
